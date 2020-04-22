Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner questioned White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on why President Donald Trump isn’t being more forceful in telling protesters to follow the social distancing guidelines from his own administration.

The president has offered some words in defense of protesters in several states who are calling for businesses to be reopened so people can get back to work. The worry right now is that reopening businesses too early runs the risk of increasingly the spread of the coronavirus.

McEnany said the president believes in the First Amendment and the right to protest, but added, “There’s a way to safely articulate your opinion with social distancing, and that’s what the president supports.”

Faulkner, however, pointed out that’s not happening at some of these protests:

“Our viewers can see the cars from the most recent one, I think that was Virginia. Here in New York they’ve got protests as well and the governor has asked — the staff has asked — please if you’re gonna come, come in your cars or stay away from each other. But quite frankly, we have seen a lot of people huddled, no masks, no distancing, and it goes against what the president has said. It’s so ironic that they are there, that the president is supporting them. Is he going to call on them to actually do what he’s telling them to do and be safe?”

McEnany said the president has encouraged everyone to follow those social distancing guidelines.

“That’s got to include the protesters,” Faulkner said.

“That stands for all Americans,” McEnany said. “But nevertheless, they have a right to be out there.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]