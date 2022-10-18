Fox Anchor Stuart Varney Repeatedly Grills Parler CEO on Whether App Will Allow Kanye to Post Anti-Semitic Content

Fox Business host Stuart Varney confronted Parler CEO George Farmer on Tuesday, asking multiple times whether people should expect anti-Semitism to be tolerated on the social media platform once Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, takes over.

Ye was previously locked out from his Twitter over an anti-Semitic post. The rapper has continued causing an uproar with further troublesome messages, including claiming that the “Jewish underground media mafia” is out to get him.

“Are you going to go for total free speech and if so, does that include allowing anti-Semitic posts like the one that got Ye locked out of Twitter?” Varney asked.

Farmer sidestepped the anti-Semitism question and instead touted Parler’s free speech nature and guidelines against content like pornography.

According to Farmer:

I want to take it back to a higher level here, which is at what point do we censor speech? Parler has always maintained its community guidelines, which have been very clear. We do not allow pornography, we don’t allow for financial doxxing, we don’t allow for intellectual property theft, but as soon as you start drawing distinctions as to what is and isn’t hate speech, you sit yourself in a seat of power as to what can be put online and what can’t be put online, and that’s where we’ve ended up with the problem with existing social media now.

Varney pushed again on whether anti-Semitism would be policed on the platform.

“We all want free speech, but do we all want anti-Semitism writ large on Parler?” the Parler CEO said.

“I don’t think Ye has given any indication that that’s the case,” Farmer said, adding Ye is simply looking for a place for his “voice.”

Varney pushed the question again, and Farmer once more refused to give a direct answer, this time, however, offering that Ye will be the company’s “controller” once his deal goes through and Farmer will not be involved day to day decisions like what speech to moderate.

“He will ultimately be the controller,” Farmer said of Ye.

