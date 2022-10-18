‘He Wouldn’t Have Had the Courage’: Pelosi Says There’s No Way Trump Would Have Ever Gone to the Capitol on Jan. 6

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said despite reports that former President Donald Trump wanted to be at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, he lacked the “courage” to be there and that “he’s all talk.”

Pelosi appeared on Tuesday’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, where she reiterated her comments about wanting to punch Trump in the face in the event he came to the Capitol that day.

In footage part of an upcoming HBO documentary, Pelosi is seen in her office on the day of the insurrection, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to thwart certification of the 2020 presidential election. Earlier in the day, Trump delivered an address in which he urged the crowd to march to the Capitol, and stated he’d be joining. Ultimately, he didn’t because Secret Service reportedly did not have the resources in place to ensure his safety.

“I hope he comes,” Pelosi says in the documentary. “I want to punch him out.”

Andrea Mitchell questioned Pelosi over the comments on Tuesday.

“Now we’ve seen that you said on the day of the riot, you said if he led the rioters and came up to the Hill, you would’ve punched him out,” Mitchell said.

Here’s the rest of their exchange:

PELOSI: I don’t even like to talk about him because it’s really a tragedy for our country. MITCHELL: But you did say would you’ve punched him out. PELOSI: I said I would’ve punched him, I would’ve gone to jail, and I would’ve been happy to do so for our country. MITCHELL: Would you have done it? PELOSI: He wouldn’t have had the courage to come to the Hill. He’s all talk.

Trump has baselessly maintained the 2020 election was stolen from him, prompting a slew of Republican candidates to go along with the falsehood.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com