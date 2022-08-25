Fox Anchor Tells Kushner He Wrote ‘Movingly’ About Dad’s Imprisonment (He Hired a Hooker to Seduce His Brother-in-Law, Filmed It, and Sent the Tape to His Sister)

Former White House adviser Jared Kushner appeared on Thursday’s installment of Fox’s The Story, where he spoke about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier this month, agents executed a search warrant and retrieved several boxes of government documents – some of them classified – that Donald Trump was supposed to give to the National Archives upon leaving office.

Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, and whose father did time in federal prison, said he’s used to seeing law enforcement “go after” his family.

“I have a long history this, seeing politicized prosecutors go after my family,” he said. “That was why I was on the side for criminal justice reform. I actually partnered with people on the left in order to pass–and I write in the book about how we were able to get a bipartisan agreement on criminal justice reform in a very divided time by working through Congress.”

Anchor Martha MacCallum cited an excerpt in Kushner’s new book where he discusses the imprisonment of his father, Charles Kushner.

“You write movingly about your father’s experience and that he was arrested and he ultimately went to jail for two years,” she said. “Is that a concern in your family that you’ve married into right now about father-in-law?”

Kushner replied by defending Trump, stating, “He had no legal problems.”

While that’s debatable, what’s clear is that Kushner’s father definitely had legal problems – the specifics of which were elided during the segment.

“It’s one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted when I was U.S. attorney,” said Chris Christie, who handled the case as in 2004 as a U.S. Attorney.

In 2005, Charles Kushner was convicted in the U.S. District of New Jersey of making illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering. He ended up serving 14 months in prison and was pardoned by Trump more than a decade later.

But this hardly tells the whole story.

As Jared Kushner explained in his book, the case stemmed from a dispute over the family business, in which he portrays his father as being in the right. However, not even Jared can sugar-coat how Charles responded.

“The focus of Christie’s investigation was a private family feud that had boiled over into public view as my father battled with his brother Murray and brother-in-law Billy, who were attempt-ing to dismantle his control of the company he had spent his life building,” Kushner explains in the book, before describing the plan his father executed:

Billy’s infidelity was an open secret around the office, and to show his sister Esther what kind of man she had married, my father hired a prostitute who seduced Billy. He had their resulting tryst recorded and sent the tape to Esther, who turned it over to the Feds. Unbeknownst to my father, Esther was cooperating as a witness in their investigation. My father was arrested and charged with witness tampering and violating the Mann Act, a century-old statute against trans-porting a prostitute across state lines. He had gone too far in seeking revenge, and now he was paying dearly.

Hence the witness tampering charge.

Despite the fact Christie was an early booster of Trump, the former New Jersey governor ultimately failed to gain a foothold in Trump’s inner circle as Kushner remained cool, if not hostile to Christie. Kushner recently said Christie used the media to publish “bullshit” about Trump.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com