Fox Business ‘Womp-Womps’ Reporter Correcting the Record on Trump’s Home Alone 2 Cameo

Fox Business broke out the “womp-womp” sound effect on Friday after a reporter broke down the inaccurate narrative about why President Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo was edited out of a Canadian Broadcast Company’s airing of the classic Christmas film.

Headlines on the shortened version of Home Alone 2 went viral this week after a viewer noticed Trump’s short scene was cut from the movie, but Fox Business reporter Kristina Partsinevelos explained that the president’s appearance was actually removed — along with several other minutes — because the film was too long to air on TV, not for political reasons.

Additionally, the CBC edits initially occurred in 2014, at least a year before Trump’s rise as a polarizing politician in America.

“It seems to be making the rounds because President Trump was edited out of the movie,” said Partsinevelos. “But I would like to preface, though. I know there’s a narrative that could be fulfilled with this. This was edited out … five years ago.”

“They had Trump derangement syndrome before everyone else?” Fox Business host Charles Payne chimed in. Payne was filling in for Stuart Varney on Varney and Co. Friday morning.

“That’s the narrative [and] that’s unfortunately not the case,” the reporter replied. “When you are making a movie, and you’re putting it on TV, it says modified for television. You need to add advertisements in and need to have it within a one, one-and-a-half, or two-hour period. So this movie was a little too long, they chopped off eight minutes.”

The network then queued up the “womp-womp” soundboard effect, before Partsinevelos insisted that “this is seriously the case.”

“I’m not trying to spin it or anything. This is the story here. Eight minutes were chopped out. He among other people were part of it,” Partsinevelos continued, triggering a second “womp-womp” to buzz during her commentary.

“The movie will never be the same in Canada,” Payne added, a seeming reference to Trump’s Thursday night tweet on the film “never” being the same due to his dropped cameo — a post he added a “just kidding” to.

Earlier in the week, Trump also tweeted of the controversy, “I guess Justin T[rudeau] doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or trade.”

