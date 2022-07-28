Fox Co-Host Defends Kamala Harris’ Viral ‘Woman in a Blue Suit’ Comments: Use Whatever Pronouns You Want

Fox Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis defended Vice President Kamala Harris for introducing herself with her pronouns.

On Tuesday, Harris hosted a group for a meeting in commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act. She introduced herself with stating that her “pronouns are she and her and I’m a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

During Fox News’ Outnumbered, DeAngelis had no problem with what Harris said, but cautioned that the trend of people identifying themselves by their pronouns has gone “too far.”

These are the conversations that we’re having that are just mind-numbing to a certain degree. I agree, everybody should have a choice, I love everybody. You can be whatever you want to be, use whatever pronouns you want. But I think our political correctness is going too far where we’re almost alienating the majority now to cater to people who are sensitive to this particular issue. Having said that, you bring up the notion of teaching it in schools, right? Think about what we are teaching in schools, what we’re arguing over day-to-day in America. Do you think that China’s teaching pronouns to its kindergarten kids? No. They are teaching them how to try to rule the world and they’re focused and they’re rigorous and they’re disciplined. And that’s what we’re missing in this country because we keep having conversations that are side conversations. Again, you can be whatever you want to be. That’s great and I embrace it, but we don’t need to make that the focus of a meeting or how we introduce ourselves. Let’s get down to business. Let’s get down to what matters.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com