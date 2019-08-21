On Wednesday, Fox & Friends came up with a catchy montage to dismiss all of President Donald Trump’s critics in the media and beyond.

Fox Business host Charles Payne joined his colleagues on the curvy couch, which comes after his previous appearance this week where he and Fox & Friends accused the media of a “deliberate attempt” to engineer a recession by reporting on recent, troubling economic developments. To this end, Steve Doocy aired a montage of prominent figures bashing Trump with “presidential narratives” from the three R’s: Russia, Racism, Recession.

Fox & Friends laughed at the predictable display, and Payne reacted by calling it “unfortunate,” but that politics is “a dirty business. It does do a lot to divide the country and hurts the economy when you are talking about a recession.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

