Trump Adviser Says President Is Creating ‘The New World Order’

Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, boasted on Fox Business that President Donald Trump was “creating” the “New World Order.”

Asked by Fox Business host Charles Payne on Thursday what viewers could expect from Trump’s Davos speech this year, Hassett replied that there would be “some look at the New World Order that President Trump is creating.”

“You know, a lot of countries that were whining about tariffs six months ago and saying that President Trump was going to harm their economies had pretty good years,” he continued. “And I think it’s in part because people recognize that President Trump has made it so that we are the shining city on the hill again. We are the engine of global economic growth because the U.S. is really that strong again.”

Hassett’s use of the term “New World Order” raised eyebrows on social media.

You have to laugh at the far right freaking out for decades about the idea that liberals would create a "new world order" only for Trump to come in and his officials are just out here going "Oh yeah we're creating a new world order, that's a thing we're doing." https://t.co/UJtFIpxWRO — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) January 15, 2026

Old enough to remember when New World Order was an obscenity word amongst the old Tea Party/hard-core conservative base. https://t.co/lH6pMWxB0D — Robert A. George (@RobGeorge) January 15, 2026

"The new world order that President Trump is creating" THEY ARE SAYING IT OUT LOUD. https://t.co/ibQLIHjcIi — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 15, 2026

“New world what now,” reacted the Bulwark’s Andrew Egger, while conspiracy theory expert Mike Rothschild asked,

“A new world order, huh? Wasn’t Trump supposed to be the guy who shattered the new world order and spread it to the four winds?”

New world what now https://t.co/lDpZXdNRZs — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 15, 2026

A new world order, huh? Wasn't Trump supposed to be the guy who shattered the new world order and spread it to the four winds? https://t.co/SadmsCHR86 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) January 15, 2026

For years, many Trump allies have warned about the formation of a New World Order.

“The real war is here with the globalists and [George] Soros and [Barack] Obama and the New World Order and BlackRock,” said Infowars founder Alex Jones in 2024. “They’ve declared war on us and we accept the challenge. We’re taking the country back.”

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has also repeatedly warned about the formation of a New World Order.

“We do not want a world governed by tyrants whom no one has elected and who want to have power in order to destroy us,” he wrote in 2020. “We understand what their plan is: to eliminate dissent, subdue any criticism, and outlaw those who do not submit unconditionally to the dictatorship of the ‘New World Order.’ And if they do not succeed through the hammering persuasion of the mainstream media, they do not hesitate to resort to deception, betrayal, perjury, and censorship.”

Asked by the New York Times last week whether there were any limits to his power on the world stage, Trump responded, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

“I don’t need international law,” he declared.

Watch above via Fox Business.