What? Joe Lieberman Touts ‘Bipartisan Unity Ticket’ in 2024 as Threat to the ‘Status Quo’

Former Democratic-turned-independent Sen. Joe Lieberman claimed a presidential “bipartisan unity ticket” featuring a centrist Democrat and a centrist Republican would represent a threat to the status quo.

Lieberman, who co-chairs the group No Labels, appeared on Friday’s edition of Your World on Fox News to say that Americans for pining for this option in the 2024 presidential race.

That possibility has rankled some, who view such a ticket as a potential spoiler to either of the 2024 major party nominees.

Guest host Charles Payne asked Lieberman about some of the backlash his group has received.

“People in both parties and the party establishments have begun to attack us at No Labels for even thinking about a third party bipartisan unity ticket, and that’s because we’re a threat to them because look at the public polling on both parties, which is negative,” Lieberman said. “But also, on the possibility of a Trump-Biden rematch, the people don’t want it.”

He added that No Labels is “working very hard” to get on the ballot in all 50 states, but stated it’s unclear if the group will follow through.

“There’s a real public demand for it,” he added, automatically equating the public’s aversion to a Biden-Trump rematch with people wanting a bipartisan ticket that could help either of those men return to the White House

“Both parties will criticize us and yell out at how awful what we’re doing [is], but that’s because they’re protecting a status quo that’s just not working for our great country,” Lieberman continued.

“Any idea at this point – maybe it’s early – who might fit that bill?” Payne asked.

“Not at all,” Lieberman said. “It’s gonna be one Republican and one Democrat on our ticket just to make clear what we’re all about.”

He did not specify whether the Republican or the Democrat would be at the top of the ticket.

