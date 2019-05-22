White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was challenged by the hosts of Fox & Friends as t0 why the leading story on the Drudge Report this morning reads, “WALL STALL: LESS THAN 2 MILES BUILT!”

“The first story on the Drudge today, looks like the wall — we have only two miles built of the wall?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked. “What is going on there? Does the president still think he can get 400 miles done of the wall by the end of the year?”

“Absolutely, and that is an incorrect figure,” she said of the Drudge headline, which cites an article from Bloomberg that reports U.S. Customs and Border Protection has only placed 1.7 miles of new fencing per information given to a federal judge.

“There’s far more than two miles have been built,” Sanders continued. “We’re still on track to get close to 500 miles built by the end of the year. The Army Corps of Engineers working with DHS and DOD are putting a tremendous amount of effort into not just building a new wall, but taking down some of the barriers that have existed that are completely ineffective, and putting in the very effective border wall they have been putting in the last couple months.”

She went on to say that the administration is “making great progress” and claimed, “There is over 100 miles, I think, it is close to 115 miles have been finished.”

“Again we feel comfortable and confident we’re on track to get right around 500 finished by the end of the year,” she added.

Per the Bloomberg report, an attorney for the House wrote a letter to a federal judge in Oakland, California who is hearing arguments in favor of blocking the Trump administration’s attempts to use money on border fencing that was not appropriated for the wall.

“The administration recently provided updated information to Congress on the status of its efforts as of April 30, 2019,” wrote Douglas Letter, the lawyer for Congress. “Based on that updated information, it appears that CBP has now constructed 1.7 miles of fencing with its fiscal year 2018 funding.”

via Fox News.

