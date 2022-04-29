President Joe Biden stumbled through a teleprompter read during a Thursday press event covering US aid to Ukraine. It was an awkward moment that even Biden laughed at, and which immediately drew derisive mockery from conservative precincts.

Fox & Friends, however, presented the clip in a remarkably kind and charitable manner to the 79-year-old commander in chief (!), empathizing with the occasional struggles of reading prompter and the “harsh” criticism Biden received from conservative media.

Steve Doocy presented the clip by suggesting there might have been a new person running the teleprompter for the president, one who may not have spelled out the pronunciation of “kleptocracy” — or was he trying to say “kleptocrats”? — that Biden stumbled over.

“Apparently, yesterday was the first day for a new staff member at the White House,” Doocy said, “because somebody put into his teleprompter a word that regarded the oligarchs that Joe Biden simply could not say, and so he laughed it off.”

After airing what many saw as a cringetastic clip, the curvy couch seemed to offer empathy for the nearly octogenarian leader of the free world. As Ainsley Earhardt said, “teleprompters are tough.”

Of course, there was the reading of Senator Tom Cotton’s mean tweets and other mocking comments from conservative outlets (because, of course), which elicited a “that’s harsh,” and a note that mainstream outlets didn’t cover the gaffe.

As Tommy Christopher wrote about the verbal stumble Thursday “During the 2020 presidential campaign, the fact that then-candidate Biden spent years overcoming a stammer became widely known when Sarah Huckabee Sanders mocked him, then apologized. But opponents have continued to attack Biden over such stumbles.”

But the general vibe from Fox & Friends was one of kindness. No one wants to make fun of an old man like this, even if he is your political rival.

Watch above via Fox News.

