The current Royal Family saga that has followed Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has, predictably, led to a divided reaction. Some have shown great empathy for the depression and suicidal thoughts Markle shared due to some brutal, and perhaps, coordinated, British tabloid treatment. Others feel … less so?

Take, for example, the set of Fox & Friends, who kind of made a mockery of the media spectacle surrounding this soap opera but plainly took a defensive stance in protecting Buckingham Palace from the salvos put forth by Harry and Meghan Sunday night.

Following a news report of Thomas Markle criticizing his daughter, the right-of-center morning show took turns calling out what they (and many others) see as curious inconsistencies in how this story has been received.

Viewers saw a clip of New York Post columnist Miranda Devine telling Sean Hannity that there is no way that the Royal Family could be racist because they allowed Harry to marry Meghan Markle and did not excommunicate him from the family.

Steve Doocy was quick to point out how Prince Harry was photographed in a Nazi uniform as part of a poorly thought out Halloween costume and captured skinny dipping in a Las Vegas hotel pool. Brian Kilmeade mentioned the famous Happy Days episode that featured Pinky Tuscadero’s narrow escape from “The Malachi Crunch.”

At the end of the segment, Doocy cited Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s lay diagnosis of Meghan’s narcissistic “personality disorder” before Ainsley Earhardt asked her cohorts what they were hearing about this story.

“I was hearing ‘cry me a river,'” Earhardt responded to herself, “she was a princess living in a castle, and she didn’t want a part of that? When people can’t pay their bills?”

Doocy did note that “everyone has an opinion,” while Earhardt wished “everyone well” in a bless your heart fashion.

