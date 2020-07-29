Fox & Friends was thoroughly unimpressed as they broke down Attorney General Bill Barr’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.

On Wednesday, the Fox morning show took a very disapproving tone as they looked at how Barr’s hearing gave way to partisan bickering, political grandstanding, and interrogations where he wasn’t even allowed to answer the questions he was given. Brian Kilmeade called it “rudeness defined” as he rolled footage of Barr in multiple heated engagements with committee members.

When Tim Scott (R-SC) joined Fox & Friends after the montage, Kilmeade primed up the senator by saying “this is all about the election,” and that House Democrats went Barr because its an extension of their fight against President Donald Trump.

“There’s no question about it,” Scott agreed. “Attorney General Barr was undeniably powerful, they were afraid of his questions, frankly the Democrats were filibustering the answers to their own questions.”

The interview continued with Scott ripping Democrats for “playing politics” and Ainsley Earhardt agreeing that they were “rude,” “inflammatory,” and “sounded like angry bullies.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

