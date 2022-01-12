Fox & Friends Guest Says New Emails Reveal ‘Diabolical’ Biden Plan to ‘Target’ Parents

Emails released on Tuesday show that the Biden administration and the National School Boards Association (NSBA) were co-conspirators in a “diabolical plan” to target parents last year, said a guest who spoke with Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday.

In a Fox & Friends segment, former Wall Street Journal writer and Fairfax County, VA parent Asra Nomani said that the email shows both the Justice Department and the Department of Education – in particular, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona – were instrumental in the controversial NSBA letter to President Joe Biden, which described conflict and protest at school board meetings as “a form of domestic terrorism” and requested the government consider acting under The Patriot Act.

The NSBA has since withdrawn the letter and apologized, but not before Merrick Garland issued an equally explosive memo.

One of the emails obtained via a FOIA request by Parents Defending Education indicates the letter was “drafted at request of Education Secretary.”

The New York Post reports:

In an Oct. 6 message to NSBA board member Marnie Maraldo, Secretary-Treasurer Kristi Swett said then-interim CEO Chip Slaven had told his fellow officers “he was writing a letter to provide information to the White House, from a request by Secretary Cardona.” The email was obtained through a public records request by the group Parents Defending Education and shared with The Post. It is the first piece of evidence to suggest Cardona’s specific involvement in the NSBA letter.

“Brian, somehow the Biden administration has not gotten the memo that we are moms, not domestic terrorists,” said Nomani. “You know, there was a time when moms were as sacred as apple pie, but somehow the Biden administration has decided that they want to put a target on our backs. And this is completely unacceptable.”

“It’s only because moms are moms, that we had this incredible effort this fall where we got the Freedom of Information Act requests and have the evidence now,” she said.

Kilmeade called it “amazing,” saying that whereas previously the story was school boards seeking help out of concern for their members, instead “it turns out the administration is pulling the strings to have the school board do their dirty work.”

The suggestion here is that the Department of Education was using the NSBA as cover to get an investigation into parents who were making waves in Virginia on subjects like Critical Race Theory in the classroom.

“This is stunning to me,” said Kilmeade. “It’s duplicitous, is deceptive and it’s evil.”

“Oh, it’s completely diabolical,” agreed Nomani. “I mean, this is the evidence, this email that we have not only the Justice Department involved in this diabolical plan but also now the Education Department.”

“I mean, it’s a real just miscarriage of governance, and we, the parents are not going to shut up,” she said. “We will not shut up because these are our babies that we are protecting. And so the Biden administration is just waging a war with the wrong constituents here in America. We are moms, we are dads and we are not going away.”

