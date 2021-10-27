Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday and called on him to resign.

Hawley questioned Garland about a DOJ memo issued earlier this month announcing a federal government response amid school officials allegedly coming under threat from parents.

The memo was issued after the Biden administration received a Sept. 29 letter, addressed to President Joe Biden, from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) that called on the DOJ and the Department of Homeland Security to combat “threats and acts of violence” and called the actions “domestic terrorism.” In a memo last week, the NSBA apologized for the letter.

When asked during the hearing if Garland would withdraw the DOJ memo, he said that would not happen.

Hawley asked Garland if someone wants to appear at a school board meeting “who has a complaint, who wants to voice that complaint, and maybe she doesn’t use the right grammar, you think they’re akin to criminal rioters? Do you agree with that?”

“I do not,” replied Garland.

Hawley accused Garland of having “weaponized the FBI and the Department of Justice.”

“Your U.S. attorneys are now collecting and cataloguing all the ways that they might prosecute parents … that want to be involved in their children’s education and they want to have a say in their elected officials,” he continued. “It’s wrong. It is unprecedented, to my knowledge, in the history of this country. And I call on you to resign.”

In addition to Hawley, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called on Garland to resign.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com