Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade said Tuesday morning that the country of China should apologize for the outbreak of novel coronavirus, which began in Wuhan, China, adding that the country is showing promising reductions of virus cases.

“The most encouraging things happening out of China who started this whole thing. They were batting a thousand cases a day. They had very few. They had 14 field hospitals close yesterday. 70% of the Chinese cases, everybody had recovered. Only 19 new infections. So last week they started recording this. It was 2,000 new infections a day. Now down to 19. It shows you can get on top of this,” Kilmeade stated.

Co-host Steve Doocey added, “But, more importantly, President Xi [Jinping] is going to Wuhan.

Kilmeade stated, “He was there yesterday.”

“Yeah, exactly. And the whole thing is to show that their measures at containing have actually worked,” Doocey responded.

“Even though they started it and have yet to apologize,” Kilmeade said.

Some Republicans and conservative media have been criticized for the focus on blaming China over coronavirus. On Monday night, House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy was slammed for calling it, “the Chinese coronavirus.”

Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website: https://t.co/nGCCDVqcqe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 9, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

