During a Monday G7 Press Conference, President Donald Trump explained why his own golf resort outside of Miami, Florida, would be the perfect location for the 2020 G7 conference next year. The notion that a sitting president could personally profit from such an arrangement — especially involving foreign leadership — raised legitimate questions about the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution, which a number of American media outlets responsibly pointed out.

Fox & Friends, which is reportedly Trump’s favorite cable news program, covered this story on Tuesday morning, but rather than raising reasonable constitutional concerns raised by the Commander in Chief suggesting his own resort for an international summit, the opinion program instead ridiculed the solid journalism that explored the very real and potential conflict of interest.

Hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade each took turns commenting on news outlets headlines or praising Miami as a possible host location. Doocy explained the emoluments concern, before offering ” I’m sure the president has asked the lawyers can I donate this?”

Earhardt defended the idea saying of Doral “‘it would be a beautiful place for world leaders to go.”

The segment ended with Doocy saying “So the president said they are thinking about it and what does the major newspapers do? They tell him it’s a bad idea. Which just will make him dig in even more if we know the president.”

Kilmeade agreed, saying “It just drives them nuts.”

Emolumentum!

