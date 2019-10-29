Fox & Friends reacted to the incoming congressional testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman by making a show of talking about his Ukrainian heritage.

Vindman, a military officer and top Ukraine expert on the White House National Security Council, intends to testify before the Donald Trump House impeachment inquiry and say he was disturbed by the president’s infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman’s opening statement states that he took his concerns to a superior and expressed worry about a “false narrative” being peddled by people in Trump’s orbit like Rudy Giuliani.

As Fox & Friends covered this, Brian Kilmeade noted that Vindman has a purple heart, but then he also noted that he’s “from the Soviet Union. He immigrated here and has an affinity to the Ukrainian people.”

The segment from Fox & Friends comes hours after Fox host Laura Ingraham reacted to Vindman’s words by holding a conversation on her show about Vindman’s Ukrainian heritage. This occurred as she spoke with John Yoo, who floated the possibility of treason by saying “some people might call that espionage” on Vindman’s part.

