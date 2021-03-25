Fox & Friends snarked at Kamala Harris being put in charge of the U.S. southern border situation by harping over a clip of the vice president laughing in response to a question on the subject.

On Thursday, the show covered President Joe Biden’s announcement tagging Harris to lead his administration’s response to the migrant surge at the border. As Steve Doocy broke this down, he sarcastically remarked that “Luckily, he, Joe Biden, has put the vice president in charge of this, because she knows that the border is no laughing matter.”

Throughout the week, Fox has repeatedly covered a clip of Harris laughing on Monday after being asked whether she planned on visiting the border. She did give an actual response to the question though, saying she wouldn’t go to the border “today, but I have [been there] before and I’m sure I will again.”

Sure enough, Fox aired the Harris clip yet again before footage from Biden’s announcement. The show continued with criticisms of Harris’ rhetoric and level of seriousness in addressing the border, but they came back to the laughing clip once more later on as Doocy was about to interview former ICE director Tom Homan.

Watch above, via Fox News.

