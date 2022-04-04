Tucker Carlson Praises Elon Musk for Buying Huge Twitter Stake: ‘Cause for Celebration’ for ‘Free Speech’

Tucker Carlson hailed Elon Musk’s purchase of $2.9 billion worth of stock in Twitter.

In a filing disclosed Monday, the Tesla CEO bought a 9.2% stake in the company last month, making him Twitter’s largest shareholder. After Musk purchased the shares but before they were disclosed publicly, he tweeted a poll about Twitter and its commitment to “free speech”:

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Musk wrote, “The consequences of this post will be important.”

“Twitter sets the tone for all news coverage, for all information,” Carlson said Monday night. “Twitter is where our professional class goes to learn which opinions are acceptable and which are forbidden. And the effect is obvious to everybody. If our public conversation suddenly seems stilted and one-sided, it is because in part Twitter itself is so stilted and so one-sided. Anyone who dares express a heterodox opinion – even if it’s true – gets banned.”

Carlson alluded to the freeze Twitter imposed on his account because he had retweeted a post from the Babylon Bee naming a transgender federal health official “Man of the Year.”

The Fox News host said Musk understands the importance of Twitter in the media discourse and noted that Twitter shares jumped almost 30% on news of the big buy. He suggested the move could be a prelude to Musk gaining a controlling stake in the company.

“It’s hard to imagine he bought Twitter shares for the investment,” Carlson stated. “He’s already the world’s richest man, he does not need the money. Could this be the first move in a hostile takeover of Twitter that transforms Twitter into a platform for free speech? Seems that way. Elon Musk is not an orthodox conservative but he sees the people in power with devastating clarity.”

The host played a clip of Musk denouncing “wokeness” as “divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people a reason–it gives them a shield to be mean and cruel armored in false virtue.”

Carlson then claimed, “Not a lot of CEOs talk this way. In fact, none. They’re not allowed. The fact that a CEO who does talk this way may take over one of the most communications platforms in the United States is cause for celebration. Real celebration. The censors are powerful but it turns out they may not be all-powerful.”

While Musk has cast himself as a champion of free speech on Twitter, his actions in real life stand in stark contrast.

Musk infamously called the boss of one of his critics on the platform to complain about him. He also set out to destroy a whistleblower even after Tesla fired the employee. In yet another instance, Tesla sued a critic of the company it said hit an employee with his car. The company claimed it had video evidence of the incident, but when a judge ordered the video to turned over, Tesla declined and the suit was dropped. Additionally, Musk once called a man a “pedo guy” (i.e., a pedophile) after the man criticized Musk’s unusable cave submersible ostensibly designed to rescue trapped children in Thailand.

Watch above via Fox News.

