Fox News and Facebook are donating $1 million to a coronavirus response fund as part of their virtual town hall on the crisis, set to air Thursday.

Fox News announced the donation from the two companies to to Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund, which is being used to support food banks across the United States during the coronavirus crisis.

The Fox News and Facebook town hall on Thursday evening, which is set to be moderated by network host Martha MacCallum, will allow participants to virtually question experts on the pandemic, like the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Jerome Adams.

Participants will be required to use Facebook’s Portal devices to connect, which were reportedly sent to each participating audience member.

Fox News has held a number of town halls on the coronavirus crisis, with President Donald Trump making a controversial appearance in one of them last week.

Fox News and Facebook previously partnered for the first Republican presidential debate in August 2015.

On Monday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged $100 million to support journalists during the coronavirus crisis.

