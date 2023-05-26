Fox News Contributor Argues GOP Can Win ‘Elections For Decades’ If It Can Just Get Trump ‘Off The Stage’

Fox News host Julie Banderas interviewed Fox News contributor and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen on Friday about the state of the 2024 GOP primary and the likelihood of a Trump-Biden rematch.

Banderas asked Thiessen to “react to this Wall Street op-ed, a new op-ed, arguing that Senator Tim Scott’s politics of forgiveness could break the country out of what it calls the ‘Trump-Biden stalemate.’”

“An excerpt reads this ‘Forgiveness breaks the deadlock. It enables escape from the past and opens the gate to the future. It would be fatuous to think that Tim Scott might turn American public life into the peaceable Kingdom. It’s putting a lot on the man. On the other hand, he might. One can dream,’ your thoughts?” Banderas asked.

“I love Tim Scott. He’s a Black Ronald Reagan. He is an optimistic, hopeful Republican. And he’s tough as nails. He you know, he grew up in extremely difficult circumstances raised by a single mother and a grandfather who had to quit school in third grade to pick cotton,” Thiessen continued, adding:

And then in one generation, his his grandfather saw him go from abject poverty and picking cotton to Congress. So he’s got an optimistic, hopeful mission. And I think one of the great things about both the Scott and the DeSantis rollouts this week, and we probably will have Mike Pence getting into the race. The Republican Party has just an embarrassment of riches. Our bench is so deep and so talented and so strong. And the reality is most Americans do not want a Trump-Biden rematch. The majority of Democrats don’t want Joe Biden to be the nominee. About half of Republicans are not supporting Donald Trump.

“If you just took those two individuals off the stage and put our bench up against their bench, it’s… Republicans will be winning elections for decades with the talent that they have. So, you know, the party that figures it out and nominates somebody else is probably going to win the 2024 election,” Thiessen argued, throwing major shade at both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Watch above via Fox News.

