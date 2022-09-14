Fox News Contributor Challenges Host’s Claim Kamala Harris Told Migrants to Come to U.S.

Fox News contributor Richard Fowler was not letting anchor Harris Faulkner and Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell off the hook so easily after they claimed on-air that President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had invited migrants into the U.S.

The exchange began with Harris playing a clip of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) calling Harris “dead wrong” for saying the southern border was secure in a recent interview.

“There’s certainly been unprecedented steps by this administration, which was when Joe Biden first got elected, inviting people into the country and they came in droves,” Caldwell began after Faulkner introduced the segment.

“What this administration continues to do is lie and gaslight Americans on a weekly basis and people are fed up with it,” he added later in his remarks.

“That’s why the Texas governor is shipping migrants to Chicago and New York and other places where they need to understand. This is the fact that the policies of the party which you support. So everyone needs to come together and do something about it,” Caldwell concluded.

“A couple of things,” Fowler said as he teed up his response after Harris agreed with Caldwell’s analysis saying, “those are the facts.”

“I think we can all agree that the president did not invite people to cross the border illegally,” Fowler added.

“He did, they even said it!” interjected Caldwell.

“No the president never said, ‘You should cross the southern border,’” replied Fowler.

“Migrants said, ‘he welcomed them in,’” tried Caldwell again.

“If you have the sound then we should pull it,” Fowler shot back demanding proof.

“Well, what we do have and what we do know, just real quickly, is that the vice president first told them not to come, and then maybe she got a little talking to because she’s the czar. And then she said, come. Okay, Richard, go ahead,” jumped in Faulkner.

“I mean, there hasn’t been any language that either the president or the vice president said that,” Fowler replied as Caldwell scoffed.

The conversation continued as Fowler argued for the need for “comprehensive” immigration reform and Faulkner laid out more statistics regarding border crossings and migrants staying in the U.S.

While it’s unclear exactly what comments Caldwell and Faulkner were referring to regarding Biden and Harris welcoming in migrants, a June 2021 article from Fox News Digital did hammer the vice president for her change of tune on the issue.

However, the article notes that as a senator Harris campaigned on a message of inclusion, tweeting in January 2017, “Say it loud, say it clear, everyone is welcome here. #NoBanNoWall.” Harris’s rhetoric at the time was aimed at then-President Donald Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the U.S.

In 2021, Harris traveled to Guatemala and warned migrants “do not come” to the U.S., which Faulkner noted. However, it is unclear what remarks Harris was referring to when she claimed VP Harris walked back that warning.

