Fox News Contributor: Majority of Conservative Media, ‘Fox First and Foremost,’ Has ‘Strong Desire’ to Dump Trump

Fox News contributor and national political correspondent for NPR, Mara Liasson, told Fox News host Howard Kurtz that right-leaning media, including Fox News, clearly has a “strong desire to move on from Donald Trump.”

Kurtz spoke with Liasson and the National Review’s Jim Geraghty on his Sunday show Media Buzz.

“We spent a lot of time at the top of the show talking about President Biden and classified documents. Obviously, there’s still a DOJ investigation of Donald Trump and classified documents. And the former president said this on Truth Social. He made a video with these allegations. Play it,” Kurtz said to begin the segment.

“The FBI worked to stop the truth from being told about the Biden family’s criminality. The fix was in. The election was rigged. But the censorship of the laptop from hell is only the beginning of the story,” says Trump in the clip.

“Jim. Donald Trump is free to talk to the FBI and talk about the rigged election. Has been doing this for two years now, but oddly enough, I don’t see it getting that much coverage,” asked Krutz.

“Well, it’s because he’s in reruns, Howard. This is all stuff, we’ve heard before,” Geraghty replied.

“ou know, ‘the laptop from hell.’ We’ve heard him say that like, a thousand times. It’s not all that newsworthy. The thousandth time,” Geraghty added.

“There have been some new developments on Twitter,” Kurtz noted.

“But it’s all him reacting and tying it back to his previous grievances and headaches and complaints,” Geraghty concluded.

“And then, you know, then it was another post put up by the former president in which Donald Trump said that while Robert Hur is going to investigate Joe Biden, is a nice guy, but Jack Smith, his own special counsel, may very well turn out to be a criminal. He’s in a mental state of derangement. Look, his wife worked on the Michelle Obama documentary and donated to the Obama campaign. But does the press no longer deem it newsworthy that Donald Trump makes these kinds of accusations against a law enforcement official??” Kurtz asked.

“Well, yeah. I mean, I think you can just look at the New York Post or Fox News and remember, when he announced his election campaign, Florida man announces reelection page 26. Yeah, there’s no doubt that the majority of conservative media, Fox, first and foremost, has a strong desire to move on from Donald Trump and are not paying enough attention and giving him enough airtime and ink as they used to,” replied Liasson.

“Well, of course, then the question is, what about the voters? And, you know, it’s very easy for..” Kurtz replied.

“That’s a different question,” interjected Liasson.

“Yeah. Yeah. Because he’s the only declared candidate. Yeah. He has a way of making news and you can’t count him out. And we don’t know who else is running. So absolutely. With all those caveats. Mara Liasson, Jim Geraghty, great to see you this Sunday. We’ll be right back,” concluded Kurtz.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

