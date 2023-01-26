Fox News Contributor Warns GOP: ‘It Would Be Insane for the Republicans to Pick a Fight Over the Debt Limit’

Washington Post columnist and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen said Republicans should steer clear of a fight over the country’s debt ceiling because it would be politically self-defeating.

Earlier this month, the U.S. hit its debt limit, which restricts the amount of money the federal government can borrow. In response, the Department of the Treasury has initiated “extraordinary measures” to ensure the government fulfills its obligations. However, those actions will exhaust in early June.

Unless both houses of Congress and President Joe Biden agree to raise the limit by then, the U.S. will default for the first time in history. The economic repercussions would be severe.

House Republicans have pledged to use their new majority to force Democrats to exact policy concessions, such as spending cuts. For his part, Biden has said he will not negotiate on the debt ceiling because historically it has been raised repeatedly as a matter of routine.

On Thursday’s Special Report on Fox News, Thiessen warned Republicans that doing political battle over the debt limit would actually help Biden.

Host Bret Baier cited optimistic comments about the economy from the White House.

“This kind of gives them a little boost,” Baier said, referring to data showing the economy grew 2.9% last quarter. “But there are warning signs still out there for some experts.”

“I think they’re celebrating a little early and overselling the case,” Thiessen said. “It’s progress, but it doesn’t mean the economy is strong.”

He then referenced polls indicating Americans aren’t so bullish on the economy, and so Republicans shouldn’t mess around with the debt limit.

“Most Americans think the economy is doing poorly and they blame Joe Biden, which is why it would be insane for the Republicans to pick a fight over the debt limit,” Thiessen continued. “Some economists are predicting a recession later this year. Why would Republicans want to take ownership of that away from Joe Biden? Why would they want to do anything to damage the U.S. economy when it’s weak and when the recovery is so tenuous?”

He added such a move would only give Biden ammunition to say, “It’s the Republicans’ fault.”

“The other thing is, Republicans tend to lose elections after debt ceiling fights,” he continued. “In 1995, they picked a fight with Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton won reelection. In 2011, they picked a fight with Obama. Obama won reelection. A debt ceiling fight would damage the economy and damage their chances of winning back the White House.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com