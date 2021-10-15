Fox News Crushes the Competition on Weekends Too — Clocking Top 17 Spots

It’s well known that Fox News dominates the ratings during the week, and in prime time. After a rough patch earlier this year (CNN crushed Fox in January) the network is back to its usual position on top. What might not be known is that Fox News is now also back to dominating the weekend ratings.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 10, Fox News had the top 17 shows in both total viewers and the crucial 25-54 demographic, which is a valuable metric to advertisers.

Jesse Watters was the most watched host in total viewers for his show Watters World, which airs on Saturdays, drawing 1,701,000. Sunday Morning Futures, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, placed second with with 1,606,000. In third place in that category, Justice with Judge Jeanine, which airs on Saturdays and is hosted by Jeanine Pirro, drew 1.6 million, followed by Life, Liberty and Levin, which airs on Sundays and is hosted by Mark Levin, with 1,545,000.

Bartiromo topped the 25-54 demographic with 251,000 viewers, followed by MediaBuzz, which airs on Sundays and is hosted by Howard Kurtz, with 223,000. Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, which airs on Saturdays, ranked third in the 25-54 demographic with 205,000 viewers.

The first CNN show to challenge Fox’s weekend dominance is a show that often calls out Fox: Reliable Sources, the Sunday media program hosted by Brian Stelter.

Stelter drew 692,000 in total viewers, a hair behind Fox News Sunday, the flagship Sunday show anchored by Chris Wallace.

In the demo, Michael Smerconish was the CNN host that broke up the Fox-fest, with 99,000 viewers.

Other notables from CNN: Jim Acosta’s new weekend show, CNN Newsroom, placed 26th in total viewers with 446,000 and 23rd in the demo with 74,000. CNN Sunday show State of the Union, hosted by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, came in a few spots ahead, with 491,000 in total viewers and 84,000 in the demo.

Despite faring better than CNN during the weekdays, MSNBC falls behind on the weekends. The highest-ranked MSNBC weekend show in terms of both total viewers and the 25-54 demographic was The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross, which airs on Saturdays, with 515,000 and 59,000, respectively.

