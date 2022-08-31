Fox News anchor Dana Perino confronted Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz about whether he was poking fun at the health of his Democratic opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Oz’s campaign has attacked Fetterman’s since he experienced a stroke from a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, or A-fib.

Last week, Oz campaign senior communications advisor Rachel Tripp responded to Fetterman making fun of Oz for a video in which he tried to show that getting the ingredients for crudité is expensive due to high inflation.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” she told Insider.

Fetterman clapped back on Twitter.

“I had a stroke. I survived it. I’m truly so grateful to still be here today. I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges,” he tweeted.

I had a stroke. I survived it. I’m truly so grateful to still be here today. I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges. pic.twitter.com/0fJHESjt4l — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 24, 2022

On Tuesday, Fetterman announced he won’t debate Oz in “the first week in September,” citing his recovery from his hospital stay, which lasted over a week.

“My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real for me,” he said in a statement. “I will not be participating in a debate the first week of September, but look forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.”

During Wednesday’s America’s Newsroom, Perino, who quoted Fetterman’s statement, asked Oz, “Were you making fun of his health?”

Oz said he wasn’t.

Of course not. I’ve said all along as a physician I have tremendous empathy and compassion for how challenging it is to bounce back from a stroke. I offered John Fetterman numerous opportunities to explain to me how I can make it easier for him to debate. But at this point since he has given numerous reasons for not showing up including the fact that he didn’t have time on his schedule, I’m of the opinion he’s hiding his radical views. ‘Cause he is the furthest far-left candidate of any competitive Senate race this cycle. And he doesn’t want those views to be exposed. He didn’t want to debate in his primary.

Oz also said, “He also doesn’t leave his home and go out and answer questions. I’ve done 180 campaign events. Here’s the deal: democracy needs candidates who actually listen to the voters, answer their questions and are accountable to what they say. But he takes radical stances and he’s not willing to stand up and declare why he has taken those far-left stances.

