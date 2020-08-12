A guest on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show accused 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden of “enforcing Sharia law.”

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a Hoover Institution research fellow and noted critic of Islam, joined Carlson Tuesday night after the Fox host mocked Biden’s condemning President Donald Trump for fomenting Islamophobia and his repeated push to ban Muslims from America. Ali was asked to comment on Biden suggesting that schools should do more to teach about the Islamic faith in a video message to a summit of Muslim voters last month. At one point in his speech, Biden quoted a saying from the Prophet Muhammad.

That quote was enough to prompt Ali to accuse the former vice president of pushing Sharia:

‘If you see something wrong,’ and he quotes the Prophet Muhammad, ‘use your hand. If you can’t use your hand, use your tongue and if you can’t use your tongue, use your heart.’ What he’s basically doing from that point onwards is enforcing Sharia law and it is vigilantism on steroids…If you’re a Muslim, if you grew up within Islam trying to reform it, or are a good American Muslim, you’re being confronted with a former vice president and a candidate for a major political party who’s basically saying ‘Let’s enforce Sharia law.’

Ali went on to say Sharia law is based on the concept of “commanding right and forbidding wrong.”

“I absolutely cannot believe that in the year 2020 Joe Biden’s commanding right and forbidding wrong, meaning he’s enforcing Sharia law,” said Ali. She also claimed Biden was “endorsing and enforcing Sharia vigilantism,” said he “doesn’t know what he’s doing,” and “[he] should come out and apologize profusely to the American people, especially to those American Muslims who have adopted and embraced the foundational principles of America.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

