Fox News Guest: Russians ‘Very Possibly Did Recruit Spies’ to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago to Find Classified Documents

A Fox News guest described the kinds of classified documents Donald Trump may have taken with him upon leaving office, and said Russia may have tried to infiltrate the former president’s estate to access them.

Appearing on Thursday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, author Ronald Kessler discussed the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, where agents seized boxes of government documents Trump was supposed to give to the National Archives upon leaving the White House.

Host Jesse Watters suggested the FBI wiretapped Mar-a-Lago during the search.

“So, if you were Donald Trump, and you got back down to Palm Beach when the season started, you’d sweep the place for bugs, wouldn’t you?” he asked.

“Well, if the FBI did bug Mar-a-Lago, nobody would know about it,” Kessler responded. “I mean, their methods are so sophisticated. Of course, they wouldn’t do it during a search, especially given that Trump was watching it all on video. They would do it in the middle of the night.”

Kessler’s answer then veered down a path the Trump-friendly host perhaps did not expect – one that floated the idea of Russian operatives attempting to access the documents at Trump’s resort:

Given the level of classification that we’re talking about here for these documents – beyond top secret, beyond sensitive compartment – that could very well include the plans for counter-striking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack. That’s something that’s part of the football program, which I have written about, where the president chooses options from these documents on how to respond. He has to respond within 20 minutes to prevent annihilation of the United States. That’s one item that could be in these documents. Another is our penetrations by the CIA of foreign embassies, of foreign leaders like Putin, as well as recruitment of spies overseas. So, we’re talking about incredibly valuable secrets that the Russians, of course, would have been after. The Russians would have been trying to penetrate Mar-a-Lago day and night and very possibly did recruit spies to obtain these documents.

Kessler did not offer any specific evidence to substantiate that theory.

“We have no idea if they’re there or not,” replied Watters. “And we’ll never know.”

Watters concluded that “you can’t trust” the Biden administration’s Department of Justice.

Watch above via Fox News.

