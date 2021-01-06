Fox News host Steve Hilton, the British political adviser turned populist Trump supporter, declared the U.S. elections “broken” on Wednesday, as Democrats appear poised to win both Georgia Senate seats.

Hilton has backed President Donald Trump’s assault on elections, which coincidentally kicked off after he lost to Joe Biden. And now, the allegations of fraud fueling the conspiracy theory that Trump won the 2020 election appear set to continue in light of the Georgia runoffs.

“We actually have, in the greatest country in the world,” Hilton declared, “a totally broken and dysfunctional electoral system.”

Hilton cited delays in the counting of votes and the practice of ballot harvesting, which legal in some states, as the basis for his description of the U.S. as a “banana republic.”

He went on to note the extraordinary amount of Republicans “who don’t believe that in the general election that Biden was legitimately elected, and have no confidence in the system.”

“It’s no good just brushing it all off and saying, It’s all because Trump is lying or Fox News propaganda whatever,” Hilton claimed. “It can’t be the case that so many millions of Americans are so brainwashed that they have these concerns. The concerns are real because the problems are real.”

Trump supporters like Hilton notably did not declare the elections “broken” in 2016, when Trump won the presidency by narrower margins in swing states than Biden. (Though, I should note that Trump did claim the election was stolen when he lost to Ted Cruz in Iowa. Are you noticing a trend, reader?)

Since Biden beat Trump in 2020, the president and his allies have leveled a dizzying quantity of allegations of fraud, typically of the crackpot conspiracy variety. Those allegations have been soundly rejected by courts, debunked by Republican officials in contested states, and ignored by leaders in the Republican Party.

Watch above, via Fox News.

