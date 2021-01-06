Raphael Warnock declared victory in his Senate race against incumbent Kelly Loeffler with the results heavily favoring him right now.

In a statement late Tuesday night, Warnock got very personal talking about his political journey before saying, “Georgia, I am very honored by the faith you have shown in me. And I promise you this tonight: I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.”

To be clear, as of this posting Warnock is indeed ahead by a margin or more than one percent and is the likely winner, but it is not definitive yet. There have been some calls for Warnock (from Decision Desk HQ and Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report), but as of now, most news outlets have yet to call either Georgia runoff race.

“Washington has a choice to make. In fact, all of us have a choice to make. Will we continue to divide, distract, and dishonor one another?” Warnock said as he continued.

Loeffler is not conceding yet and told supporters “we have a path to victory.”

"There are a lot of votes out there.. we have a path to victory and we are staying on it!"

also-

"This is a game of inches, we are going to win this election and we are going to save this country!"

