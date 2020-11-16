This is not the first time President Donald Trump has cried election fraud.

In 2016, after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) won the Republican primary in Iowa, Trump accused him of stealing the election.

“Ted Cruz didn’t win Iowa, he stole it,” Trump wrote. “That is why all of the polls were so wrong and why he got far more votes than anticipated. Bad!”

Variety’s Clayton Davis dug up the old tweet, mocking the president for being a sore loser regardless of the party that beat him.

There is a tweet for every occasion no matter which party. Donald doesn’t discriminate. He’s just a sore loser. https://t.co/AZcLptU3Wu — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 9, 2020

“There is a tweet for every occasion no matter which party,” Davis wrote. “Donald doesn’t discriminate. He’s just a sore loser.”

Continuing his history of voter fraud accusations, Trump has still refused to accept the 2020 election result — claiming that President-elect Joe Biden only won due to election theft and even illegal polls.

Although the president’s claims have gained some recognition, largely from his own campaign officials, several conservative pundits and members of the GOP have debunked Trump’s election fraud allegations.

