Fox News Host Rips His Pants During a Fox & Friends Concert With Flo Rida: ‘I Got Too Low’

The latest edition of the Fox & Friends American Summer Concert series produced several surprising moments on Friday — one of which featured an anchor who had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Regular Fox viewers might have been surprised to see country-pop singer Lindsey Ell shouting out to “all the women fighting for rights” after the strike down of Roe V. Wade, but they also probably weren’t expecting to see Todd Piro tear his pants on stage while grooving with Flo Rida.

The rapper joined Fox & Friends on Friday, where he performed several of his hit songs like “Right Round” and “My House.” Piro and several of his Fox colleagues joined Flo Rida for a performance of his breakout single “Low,” and sure enough, they did the thing as they danced along.

After the song was over, Piro took the mic and announced “I got too low with Flo Rida.” He then turned around and showed everyone what he meant as there was a huge split in his pants.

Piro seemed to take the whole thing in good humor as he posted a picture of his ripped pants on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Piro (@todd.piro)

Props to Piro for being a good sport.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com