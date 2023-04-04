Fox News Host Shocked Trump Paying Off a Playmate and a Porn Star is Not Hurting His Chances Among Republicans

Trey Gowdy, a Fox News host and former GOP congressman, was asked Tuesday morning to weigh in on the political implications so far of former President Donald Trump’s indictment on the 2024 GOP primary.

While on America’s Newsroom, anchor Martha MacCallum asked Gowdy, “Trey, there’s been a lot of discussion about the $8 million that has been raised by the Trump campaign since this. And as Brett points out, it has definitely lit a fire under his political aspirations to be president again. What is it done to the other folks who are either in the ring already or are considering getting in the ring? How should they play this and how do you see them playing this at this point?”

Gowdy offered a frank assessment, replying, “ Well, they have become criminal defense attorneys for President Trump. They do not want to criticize him. I mean, I think it’s kind of staggering that you can be accused of something that involves an adult film star and it not hurt you at all in a Republican primary.”

Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor and conservative member of the House GOP, added:

That was not true a couple of decades ago. So they’ve got to stay away from the facts of it because everybody already knows it. They made up their minds. I think Asa Hutchinson is really the only one, he is a former U.S. attorney. I think, if memory serves me correctly, he’s the only one taking any shots at all on Trump. I do think Brett is right. The real exposure is probably in the special counsel case. But politically, I mean, Martha, if you had told me that you can pay off a Playmate and an adult film star and actually go up in the polling in a Republican primary, I would have told you you were crazy.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

