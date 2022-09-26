Fox News Host Thinks QAnon Salute at Trump Rally is a ‘Call For Unity’

A Fox News host claimed former President Donald Trump was calling for “unity” when his supporters put their index fingers in the air at a recent rally. In reality, the supporters were expressing support for a deranged conspiracy theory asserting Democrats are Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

Emily Compagno was bashing Hillary Clinton on Fox News show Outnumbered Monday after the former secretary of state compared Trump rallies to how Germans became enthralled with Adolf Hitler.

Compagno claimed that while Clinton was criticizing Trump, Trump himself was describing the United States as “one America,” and that his supporters were putting “the finger in the air saying one.”

“So his calls for unity are ironically met with her comparison of World War II,” Compagno said.

Ironically, it wasn’t a call for unity that prompted supporters at the Trump rally to put their fingers in the air.

It was Trump playing a song associated with QAnon, a conspiracy theory that asserts Democrats pedophiles who worship Satan and want to destroy the world. Trump, the theory holds, is the man who can stop this global cabal of pedos.

What’s more, in a clip that went viral of Trump playing the QAnon song, he was attacking President Joe Biden as “cognitively impaired,” the Justice Department as pursuing him in a witch hunt, “fake news” media being “the enemy of the people,” crime being “rampant,” etc.

You could describe his comments as the opposite of unifying:

this is one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen at a Trump rally. All it is missing is passing around Kool-Aid right after. pic.twitter.com/BmPOztb7kA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2022

Of course, Trump has never been one to embrace unity, or nuance, or measured rhetoric of any kind. Winking at a conspiracy theory that deems your political opposition Satan-worshipping pedophiles is at this point par for the course.

Compagno is likely referring to another part of Trump’s speech, when he referred to his supporters as “one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious American nation.”

The QAnon song played throughout those comments as well, and his supporters raised their fingers before he made his comments about “one America.”

Even Trump’s team acknowledged the QAnon salute might have crossed a line. “Once we saw that, we realized we might have a problem,” a Trump aide told CNN after the first incident of finger-gesturing in Ohio earlier this month.

At Trump’s Friday rally in South Carolina, the former president once again played the QAnon song, and supporters in the crowd once again raised their fingers — prompting security working for Trump to tell the supporters to cut it out.

Watch above, via Fox News.

