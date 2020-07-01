The hosts of Fox News show Outnumbered raised questions that echoed President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that Joe Biden had reporters’ questions pre-screened during his Tuesday press conference.

On Wednesday, the Fox News show reacted to the shots Biden took at Trump after a campaign speech in Delaware. This analysis involved Kennedy making fun of Biden for slurring his words, Melissa Francis saying the former vice president’s “eyes were kind of empty” and groaning that she “forced myself” to watch despite being “so bored.”

Francis also asked a question: “Did he have the questions ahead of time?”

Kennedy made a similar insinuation: “Why did he have a teleprompter at a news conference?” (Biden delivered a speech before taking questions).

While neither Fox host invoked Trump’s reaction to his 2020 rival, their questions echoed the president’s baseless accusation that Biden vetted the questions in advance.

He knew the questions and still couldn’t answer them. Lamestream Media being laughed at all over the world! https://t.co/TRX8XdaKgg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Biden was asked questions at his so-called Press Conference yesterday where he read the answers from a teleprompter. That means he was given the questions, just like Crooked Hillary. Never have seen this before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

As it were, multiple reports have looked into the matter and found there is no evidence Biden knew the questions in advance.

“I spoke to four reporters who attended the Biden presser who all told me they did not have questions pre-screened,” The Daily Beast’s Max Tani wrote on Twitter. “Fox News literally had a reporter there who asked about Biden’s mental acuity.”

Tani was referring to Fox News reporter Doug McKelway, who asked Biden if he has ever been “tested” for cognitive decline.

Politico’s Quint Forgey also looked into the press conference, and reported that “although Biden seemingly called upon reporters in an order determined by his staff, his answers on various subjects… all appeared off-the-cuff.” Forgey also said the teleprompters “did not appear to be running” while Biden took questions.

Watch above, via Fox News.

