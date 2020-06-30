Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden claimed he could “hardly wait” to compare his “cognitive capabilities” with President Donald Trump’s when asked about any signs of cognitive decline during his address on Tuesday.

During Biden’s address regarding Trump’s “failure to protect the American people” amid the coronavirus pandemic, a local Delaware reporter asked Biden about attacks on his cognitive abilities.

“Some have speculated that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline,” asked the reporter. “Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?”

Biden assured the reported that he has been tested, adding, “I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

Biden also claimed he was committed to three debates against Trump before the 2020 election, and added that he was looking forward to going face-to-face with the president.

The Democratic nominee had gone after Trump several times throughout the address, bashing him over whether or not he was briefed on the intel that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban in return for killing American troops.

“He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he need to know it,” Biden said, questing Trump’s own cognitive abilities.

“So the idea that somehow he didn’t know or isn’t being briefed, it is a dereliction of duty if that’s the case,” he later added. “It’s an absolute dereliction of duty if any of this is even remotely true. So I think the president has a lot to answer for and should get the answers quickly.”

