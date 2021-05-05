Fox News’ Trey Gowdy and Harris Faulkner took turns slamming MSNBC’s Joy Reid over her scornful reaction to Caitlyn Jenner running for governor in California.

On Wednesday, Outnumbered zeroed in on a recent segment from The ReidOut where the MSNBC host bashed Jenner over her conservative political beliefs. Reid also said at the time that the former Olympic athlete “does not speak for the trans community.”

Gowdy was the #OneLuckyGuy for the day and responded by mocking Reid’s criticism of Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), plus he invoked the scandal she faced years ago when homophobic comments were unearthed from her old blog.

Gowdy then moved into making fun of her television show’s viewership:

Here’s the good news: her ratings are so low, only the camera operator and her producers and close family know what she says. But what a terrible burden to have to go through life knowing as much about other people’s lives as she does.

Faulkner leaped on that in order to tell Gowdy “You would know. You have filled in prime-time with Fox News at 7:00 P.M., and you’ve beaten her. In fact, The Faulkner Focus has beaten her many times, and we are on many hours before. But let’s not make it about that.”

Fox News Primetime often comes in first for total viewership and the A25-54 demographic, though according to Mediaite’s analysis of Nielsen data, The ReidOut typically comes in third place for its timeslot and second place in total viewership. Neither Gowdy nor Faulkner mentioned that there have been times when Reid beat Fox News Primetime in total viewers.

The segment continued with the panel taking shots at Reid’s “history of really hideous slurs” and calling her “a very negative disrupter.” Faulkner wrapped this up by bashing Reid’s commentary on race and gender for the “reflexive” divisiveness they entail.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]