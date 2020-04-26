Fox News’ Howard Kurtz swiped at Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil for comments the TV doctors made during much-criticized interviews with Kurtz’s own Fox News colleagues.

Dr. Oz, you’ll recall, said of reopening schools, “Schools are an appetizing opportunity. I saw an argument that the opening of schools may cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality.”

“Only 2 to 3% more people would die?” Kurtz asked with some bewilderment, before showing the video of Oz’s apology.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phil downplayed the impact of the coronavirus by citing deaths from car accidents, cigarettes, and swimming pools (the last of which he got remarkably wrong).

And after showing the video of his apology, Kurtz remarked, “Personally, I’d rather hear from medical doctors who actually know something about infectious diseases.”

Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil both made their comments on Fox News shows, invited on by Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham respectively.

