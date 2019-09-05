Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts reported from the North Lawn on Thursday to provide a full explainer breaking down President Donald Trump’s “Sharpiegate” incident.

During a Wednesday meeting in the Oval Office, Trump discussed Hurricane Dorian’s projected path using a map that appears to have been altered with a black permanent marker to include Alabama as one of the potentially at-risk regions, despite all current storm models showing the Gulf state falling out of the cone of uncertainty. The Sharpie edit just-so-happened to align with false claims the president made on Sunday about the hurricane endangering southern Alabama.

After noting that Trump denied knowing how the Sharpie line got there, Roberts said, “The president also tweeted out a graphic of hurricane model plots to prove that Alabama was at risk and some of those tracks did come very close to the eastern part of Alabama. But those spaghetti models were from Thursday, August the 28th.”

“By the time the president tweeted about Alabama at 10:51 a.m. on Sunday, the forecast track had moved well east,” he added, while also noting that a Sunday morning model showed “Dorian would stay well-off shore and well away from Alabama” — a report that was released “nearly two hours before the president issued that tweet.”

Roberts concluded his segment by noting that some have suggested that “by altering an official forecast map, the president broke a federal law.”

Trump doubled down on his Alabama claims the morning after Sharpiegate, tweeting on Thursday, “Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast). The Fake News knows this very well. That’s why they’re the Fake News!”

Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast). The Fake News knows this very well. That’s why they’re the Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

