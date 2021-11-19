Fox News’ Juan Williams: If Kyle Rittenhouse Was a Black Teen, ‘The Laws Might Have Treated Him a Little Differently’

Fox News analyst Juan Williams said on Friday night Kyle Rittenhouse would have been treated much differently by the justice system if he was a Black teen.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges, including first degree reckless homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety.

On Fox News’ Special Report, Shannon Bream asked Williams for his reaction to “inflammatory” commentary surrounding the trial.

Williams said the jury “made a considered decision after a lengthy three days… looking at the facts of the case and looking at the law.”

“I think there are lots of people,” he continued, “who are concerned that someone crossing into another state with a weapon, you know, really a vicious weapon, is now under the law allowed to engage in what looked like vigilantism.”

Williams went on to say that a Black teenager who did exactly what Rittenhouse did would have received a very different response.

And you think about conceal, right to carry laws. You think about stand your ground laws, the whole notion of self-defense when you are dealing with someone who’s armed is now — we have gone away from the idea of you are responsible when possible to step back if you’re armed. Now, with these new laws, you know, if you shoot, I mean, then you can say that you felt threatened. I think it’s — you know, one other thought is if this had been a Black teenager who had done this, wow, I think the laws might have treated him a little differently.

