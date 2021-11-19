Trump Fundraises Off the Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Trial Was Nothing More Than a WITCH HUNT… Please Contribute Any Amount IMMEDIATELY’

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts on Friday, and to the surprise of no one, former president Donald Trump used it as a chance to score some dough.

Earlier, Trump fired off a brief statement congratulating the 18-year-old on beating the charges. Rittenhouse’s attorneys successfully argued their client had acted in self-defense when he shot three people – two fatally – amid civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

“Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT [sic] of all charges,” said Trump in a statement. “It’s called being found NOT GUILTY–And by the way, if that’s not self defense, nothing is!”

Later in a separate statement, “Team Trump,” again called the trial a “WITCH HUNT.” The statement also trashed Joe Biden for “trying to DESTROY all the great progress we made”:

Friend, GREAT NEWS FOR KYLE RITTENHOUSE, who we knew was innocent all along. This trial was nothing more than a WITCH HUNT from the Radical Left. They want to PUNISH law-abiding citizens, including a CHILD, like Kyle Rittenhouse, for doing nothing more than following the LAW. Biden and his cronies are trying to DESTROY all the great progress we made under President Trump’s administration, but TODAY, THIS CASE has shown them that America is a Nation of LAW AND ORDER. Let us be clear, Friend, we cannot allow the Democrats to RUIN all of our great progress. That’s why President Trump is calling on YOU to step up and STAND WITH US. President Trump wants a list of EVERY Patriot who contributes to this email in the NEXT HOUR. Please contribute ANY AMOUNT IMMEDIATELY to fight for America and to get on the Donor List we give President Trump.

