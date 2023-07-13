Fox News Medical Analyst Gives Biden ‘Probably a 50% Chance’ Of Dying In a Second Term

Fox News contributor and medical analyst Marc Siegel said it is likely a tossup as to whether President Joe Biden would survive a second term.

Biden, 80, is running for reelection and faces questions about his age and various missteps – figuratively and literally. He would be 86 at the end of a second term in January 2029.

Appearing on Fox News Tonight guest-hosted by Piers Morgan, Siegel said it is not Biden’s age that concerns him, but his cognitive state.

“I think it’s a question of cognitive fitness and fitness in general, fitness for office,” he said. “American voters have the right to know that looking at 2024. And I’ve been saying for months and months now, where’s the cognitive test and where’s the MRI? His yearly physicals don’t report out either.”

Siegel then called on Biden to take a test.

“Now, I think that cognitive testing should be in order because we need to show a face of strength to the rest of the world and all the handlers in the world can’t, can’t cover this up,” he said. “He has a lot of risk factors here in terms of prior surgeries to his brain, aneurisms that increase risk of cognitive function later on.”

He went on to cite Biden’s health issues and said the president has a 50% chance of surviving a second term:

The most important one that I want to talk about is the atrial defibrillation. He has an irregular heartbeat and that irregular heartbeat – he’s on blood thinners – so that if he falls, and again, I don’t want to be indelicate here, but if he falls and hits his head next time, you know MSNBC says, “Where’s the Secret Service?” Well, Secret Service could be right on top of him and he can bang his head and have a bleed, God forbid. So, we have to consider that and with that particular diagnosis of irregular heartbeat, your life span shortens So yes, there is probably a 50% chance, God forbid, that he wouldn’t survive another term just on the basis of his underlying health issues and that he’s on blood thinners for this irregular rhythm.

“When you look at him when he was a firebrand senator in his 40s and 50s, there’s simply no comparison – physically or cognitively between that man and the one we now see president,” Morgan said. “It’s sad.”

Watch above via Fox News.

