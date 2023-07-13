House Democrat LOSES IT On Matt Gaetz During Floor Speech: ‘You Are Exhausting!’

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) lost it at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on the House floor Thursday night, sparking an uproar among Republican members of Congress.

During a debate over a proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to remove Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the U.S. Department of Defense, Horsford said:

Just this week, the sponsor of this amendment called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the military a, quote, “failed experiment.” He has called it “cancerous.” Just this week a senator from Alabama stated that it was his opinion that White nationalists are not necessarily racist and refused to denounce white nationalists serving in the military.

Horsford also noted that “just an hour ago, on this very floor, one of the members on the other side of this body said his amendment, quote, ‘had nothing to do whether colored people or Black people can serve,'” before arguing that such comments “show exactly why we need Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives” in the military and elsewhere.

“This amendment does nothing to address the recruitment shortfalls that our services are facing and instead it will only make it more difficult to recruit Americans from diverse backgrounds representing the true makeup of our nation,” Horsford continued, before shouting at Gaetz directly.

The congressman screamed, “What are you so afraid of? Why do you keep bringing these divisive issues to the body of this floor!? You are out of order! You are exhausting, Mr. Gaetz!”

Gaetz then made a point of order protesting Horsford’s failure to address the speaker with his comments.

“The gentleman has an obligation to address the chair, not other members. He did not do that, he was out of order, violating the decorum of the House,” Gaetz said.

After murmuring could be heard from members of the House, Gaetz added, “Mr. Speaker, the childish antics that we just observed indicate that we’ve got a lot of work to do, both in this House and the military, not to have radical racial ideology governing our discourse and governing the policy choices that we make in these bills.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) also protested Horsford’s comments:

To have it about race just goes to show that maybe more members, maybe more members across the aisle need to be serving in our military because that’s not something that we focus on. What we focus on is mission readiness. That’s what it’s all about. I don’t care if you guys think that I’m racist. I’m a minority woman. Maybe I’m the wrong color minority for you, but I’m a minority woman. I support this for those reasons because I’ve lost friends.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

