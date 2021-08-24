Fox News NatSec Correspondent Slams Biden for ‘Empty Words’ on Afghanistan Evacuations: ‘We Did Not Keep Our Promise and It Is a National Shame’

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin panned President Joe Biden’s latest comments on Afghanistan and called them “empty words.”

The president spoke Tuesday afternoon on the continued Afghanistan evacuations, saying that the United States is on pace to evacuate everyone by the August 31st deadline, but is planning for contingencies. He did not take questions.

Minutes after he spoke, Griffin appeared on The Five and reacted by saying, “What continues to be amazing to me is that every time the president speaks, he sets a deadline that then the military has to scramble to adjust to meet. He doesn’t seem to understand what it takes to either evacuate people, the build-up, the time needed, the amount of people that he has promised that he was going to get out.”

She noted the current pace of evacuations — over 21,000 people have been evacuated in the past day — but said, “The people they haven’t gotten out are the people they promised to get out. Americans, as well as those who were translators who are cowering in their homes who we’re getting videos from of their family members being killed as the Taliban close in on them.”

Griffin also found it striking that the president opened his remarks talking about his domestic agenda before addressing Afghanistan. “It is so detached from reality.”

She said U.S. troops are “being given an impossible task” right now, concluding that “we did not keep our promise and it is a national shame.”

