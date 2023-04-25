Fox News Reportedly Has Secret ‘Oppo File’ on Tucker Carlson in Case He Trashes the Network 

Fox News has a so-called “oppo file” on Tucker Carlson that it is willing to weaponize against him if he takes shots at his old network, Rolling Stone reported on Tuesday.

The network vehemently denies the report.

Fox announced his departure on Monday morning, stating it was mutual. However, sources say he was fired. The termination came as the network faces a lawsuit from a former Carlson producer who is alleging sexual harassment and discrimination at the network.

Rolling Stone reported that eight sources told the publication that Fox “has assembled damaging information about Carlson. One source with knowledge calls it an ‘oppo file.’ Two sources add that Fox is prepared to disclose some of its contents if execs suspect that Carlson is coming after the network.”

The description of the alleged file indicates it may be little more than a personnel file of the sort that many companies keep for their employees. However, Carlson’s controversial tenure at the network might make any such file more voluminous than others.

“The file includes internal complaints regarding workplace conduct, disparaging comments about management and colleagues, and allegations that the now-former primetime host created a toxic work environment, three of the sources say,” the report continued.

“This is patently absurd and categorically false,” a Fox spokesperson said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We thank Tucker for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

The host was reportedly making as much as $20 million a year at Fox.

