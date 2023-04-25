Texas Congressman Says He’s ‘Blowing the Alarm Bells’ About Biden’s Cognitive Abilities

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as White House physician in the Obama and Trump administrations said he is “blowing the alarm bells right now” regarding President Joe Biden’s “mental abilities.”

Republicans have questioned whether Biden is mentally fit to serve as president since he was a candidate in 2020.

Jackson in particular has harped on every Biden gaffe, flub, and moment of confusion or misunderstanding to underscore that narrative.

On Tuesday’s edition of Hannity, Jackson again said Biden is mentally unfit. In doing so, he made an interesting gaffe of his own.

“I know what it takes mentally, cognitively, and physically to do this job,” Jackson told Sean Hannity. “This man is a walking disaster right now. He’s gonna get us into trouble. I’m blowing the alarm bells right now.”

Jackson then corrected himself before predicting Biden won’t make it to the end of his first term.

“I’m sounding the alarm bells every single day right now,” he continued. “This man is going to get us into a war with China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea. He’s incompetent. And he cannot–he’ll probably will not make it the remainder of the two years that he has in this term. To think he’s gonna serve another four years after that and be our commander-in-chief and head of state for six years? It’s terrifying. This man doesn’t know where he’s at or what he’s doing. It’s crazy, Sean. It is absolutely crazy and the left knows it, too.”

Watch above via Fox News.

