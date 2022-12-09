Fox News Reporter Informs Tucker Carlson CVS Is Now Selling Butt Plugs and Anal Lube at a ‘Relative Bargain’

Fox News correspondent Trace Gallagher informed Tucker Carlson on Friday night that butt plugs and other sex toys are now available for purchase at select CVS stores in New York.

During a New York-themed segment, Gallagher highlighted an assault case before moving on to the far more practical matter of CVS selling sex stuff.

“How about this one? A producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight happened to notice that CVS is now selling sex toys,” Gallagher said as an image of sex-related products at a CVS appeared on the screen. “And they appear to be a relative bargain. For example, there’s a Tush Cush for $11.97, though the accompanying lotion that goes with it will set you back an additional $11.97. And if you’ve got the cash, right there in the middle, the Buzzy Butt will run you $32.50. Information just wanted you to know about New York.”

Tush Cush is an anal lube, while Buzzy Butt as it turns out is – as you may have guessed by the name – a vibrating butt plug.

“But it’s immoral to sell Marlboros, Trace, just so you know,” Carlson jokingly replied. “Thank you for your reporting. You blow my mind every night.”

Carlson refrained from commenting further, but has previously espoused somewhat old-fashioned views on sex. In July he claimed on a podcast, “Having sex with strangers is never that fun. Let’s just stop lying about it, and you’re too drunk anyway.”

The Fox News host also slammed pornography in the same interview.

