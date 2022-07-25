‘Unbelievably F*cked Up’: Tucker Carlson Says Sex With Strangers Isn’t Fun Because You’re Too Drunk and It’s Too Easy

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson held an interview with a college student that turned into a free-wheeling conversation about how young men should consider abandoning higher education to get married and have kids.

Carlson spoke to 18-year-old University of Chicago student Daniel Schmidt, who asked the Fox host about the “virtue” of getting married at an early age. After ripping on the rise of secularism, Carlson spoke of how self-reproduction is “the highest level of achievement there is,” that “most people should” have kids, and they “should start early.”

The subject led Carlson to bemoan that young people are shying away from the responsibilities of adulthood.

Where you find satisfaction is through achievement, and achievement comes through commitment and responsibility,” Carlson said. He proceeded to explain what that meant by offering his life advice to young men: Just dive face first into it. Drop out of college. College is ridiculous, unless you’re moving towards some very specialized degree that you can only get in college; you wanna be a veterinarian or physicist or something. But if you’re in humanities, I can give you a list of 100 books you can find on the internet. And you’ll be better educated than you will be at whatever stupid college you go to, A. B, get married. Choose wisely, but don’t overthink it. People overthink it. If you’re compatible with someone and you can smell that, you can make it work. By the way, it’s never easy because men and women don’t fundamentally understand each other. That’s the whole point in it. That’s why marriage makes you grow; it’s because you’d really understand the other person, so you have to try every day to decipher what they’re saying. Have more children than you can afford. Take a job you’re not qualified for. Like, go balls out!

Carlson proceeded to offer “nice” and “hot” as the “main qualifications” a man should look for from a woman to marry.

“It’s so obvious!” Carlson said while dismissing the idea of young men just having as much sex as possible.

It’s not even that fun. For men anyway, it’s all in the chase, and men are, like, programmed to wanna hunt down and wanna pursue women, of course. But that’s the pleasure. Having sex with strangers is never that fun. Let’s just stop lying about it, and you’re too drunk anyway…First of all, it’s super easy, so that’s not an achievement at all because feminism has convinced women they have to be like men, so they have to sleep with you or whatever. It’s all so unbelievably f*cked up, it’s hard to believe its actually real, but it is. Anyway, it’s all fake.

The interview continued with Carlson bashing pornography, internet obsession, and his right-wing critics.

Watch above (start at 4:30), via Piece of Schmidt.

