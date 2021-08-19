On Thursday morning, a man later identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry had a five-hour standoff with police in Washington, D.C. as he sat in his pickup truck and claimed to have several bombs that could blow up two-and-a-half city blocks.

Roseberry livestreamed himself on Facebook during the standoff and demanded that President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats resign. “The revolution is on,” he said.

“The South’s here,” he added. “There’s five of us spreading all across your little D.C. part here.”

According to Fox News, however, the Roseberry’s motives remain murky.

“Meanwhile,” reporter Jackie Ibañez said during a quick news recap during Thursday’s Ingraham Angle, “a man claiming to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol surrendered after an hours-long standoff. Law enforcement did not find a bomb in the vehicle, but say they collected possible bomb-making materials.”

She concluded her report by stating, “So far, no word on a possible motive.”

During one of his multiple livestreams, Roseberry said, “I’m ready to die for the cause.”

Roseberry’s now deleted Facebook account had also Liked a series of conservative pages, including ones associated with former President Donald Trump.

